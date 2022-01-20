Montreal sportswriter Jonah Keri is set to be sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to five counts of assault, threats of death or bodily harm and criminal harassment against his former wife and a minor.

The victim provided an impact statement Thursday morning.

Keri then addressed the court, reading a letter he wrote to his former wife, where he said he "acted terribly" and admitted his numerous apologies were "meaningless."

The baseball writer and author was first arrested in the summer of 2019 at his home, following an alleged assault on his wife.

He was granted bail with several conditions but in November 2019, Keri was taken into custody again after a new warrant was issued for his arrest when he broke one of his bail conditions by calling his wife. His lawyer at the time said it was a "pocket dial."

He was released on a $250 bond with conditions.

In December of that year, Keri was charged with additional counts of assaulting his wife and a minor.

Court documents state several incidents involving Keri's wife took place in July 2018, May 2019 and July 2019.

Facts filed with the court described numerous violent incidents, including multiple times Keri verbally terrorized his wife, physically beat her or threatened her with a knife.

"While driving, Mr. Keri weaves between lanes and threatens to push (name redacted) out the door, as well as crash the vehicle and kill both of them," one incident in the statement reads.

Other episodes describe Keri head-butting the pregnant victim in the nose, spitting on her, hitting her in the face and stating that "there are knives in the apartment."

"Mr. Keri grabs her by the shoulders and threatens to throw her off the balcony," the statement reads.

He pleaded guilty in August 2021.

A Montreal native, Keri is best known for his 2014 history of the Montreal Expos and has written for many of North America's top sports websites and publications, all of whom cut ties with him following his assault charges.

-- with files from CTV News' Rachel Lau.