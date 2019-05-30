

By Kevin Gould, CTV Montreal





Sport is good for your health but it is also the cause of many injuries.

The National Institute of Public Health of Quebec (INSPQ) estimates that every year more than one million Quebecers consult a health professional after being injured while exercising.

Of those hurt, more than 300,000 people ended up having a severe injury.

The INSPQ looked at data from April 2015 to July 2016 and spoke to more than 9,000 Quebec respondents aged six- to 74-year-old.

The goal of the survey was to identify which sports are most at risk of causing injury, the nature of sports-related injuries, and to ultimately prevent those injuries.

The survey said that half of all sports-related injuries are for problems with ligaments and tendons (50.9%), followed by muscle tears (12.3%), fractures (12.2%), and brain trauma and concussions (5.8%).

The most injury-prone sports are those involving physical contact including martial arts, football, and hockey, followed by gymnastics and cheerleading.

That said, the number of people injured over the past five years while running has increased.

Read the full INSPQ report about sports-related injuries.