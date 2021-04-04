MONTREAL -- A 32-year-old motorcyclist is dead following a collision in St-Casimir on Sunday.

According to Quebec provincial police, emergency services were called shortly after 1 p.m. about the crash on Notre-Dame St.

Police said the man swerved and hit a post. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A Surete du Quebec spokesperson said speed could have played a role in the crash. 