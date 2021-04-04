Advertisement
Speed may have played role in motorcyclist's death in St-Casimir: police
Published Sunday, April 4, 2021 9:45PM EDT
MONTREAL -- A 32-year-old motorcyclist is dead following a collision in St-Casimir on Sunday.
According to Quebec provincial police, emergency services were called shortly after 1 p.m. about the crash on Notre-Dame St.
Police said the man swerved and hit a post. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A Surete du Quebec spokesperson said speed could have played a role in the crash.