MONTREAL -- Police say speed may have been a factor when a motorcycle rider crashed into a railing and flew over the side.

A trucker's dashcam caught a spectacular accident Wednesday evening in Montreal when a man driving a motorcycle crashed into the side wall of the Highway 40 off ramp leading to the Decarie Blvd. and fell to the ground below.

Rob Nugent was driving his truck around 6 p.m. and exiting off Highway 40 onto Highway 15 south when his camera caught a yellow motorbike pass him and crash into the concrete side barrier hurling the rider over the edge.

According to Surete du Quebec Sgt. Claude Denis, the driver suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital. He was driving without a motorcycle license and the bike did not have the proper registration.