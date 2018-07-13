Speed a factor in overnight Longueuil crash, police say
The investigation into the crash that sent four people to hospital is ongoing, but Longueuil Police believe speed was the primary factor. (CTV Montreal)
Published Friday, July 13, 2018 7:27AM EDT
Three people were critically injured in an overnight crash in St. Hubert.
Around 10:30 p.m., a 19-year-old driver lost control of his vehicle on Cousineau Boulevard, between Mountainview Boul. and Pacifique St.
The car crossed the median, and struck another vehicle travelling - likely speeding, police say - in the opposite direction.
A 63-year-old man was behind the wheel of the speeding car, with one other passenger. He suffered serious fractures.
Two people were sent to hosptial but police say they will survive their injuries.
The investigation is ongoing, but police believe speed was the primary factor.
