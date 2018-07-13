

CTV Montreal





Three people were critically injured in an overnight crash in St. Hubert.

Around 10:30 p.m., a 19-year-old driver lost control of his vehicle on Cousineau Boulevard, between Mountainview Boul. and Pacifique St.

Spectacular crash on Cousineau near Mountainview Blvd in St-Hubert. 2 in hosp. No pictures of scene @PoliceSPAL not cooperative with media. — Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) July 13, 2018

The car crossed the median, and struck another vehicle travelling - likely speeding, police say - in the opposite direction.

A 63-year-old man was behind the wheel of the speeding car, with one other passenger. He suffered serious fractures.

Two people were sent to hosptial but police say they will survive their injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, but police believe speed was the primary factor.