Two people are in critical condition following a spectacular car crash in Joliette on Wednesday morning.

At least three vehicles were involved in the collision, which happened on Rte-158 near Blvd. de L’Industrie just after 11:00 a.m.

Cell phone footage showed a truck engulfed in flames on the scene.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

Police have stopped traffic in both areas while the site is cleaned up and an investigation is conducted.