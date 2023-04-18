Specific consultations begin about Quebec child labour bill

Specific consultations on Bill 19, which aims to limit the presence of children in the labour market, will begin on Tuesday.

Around 15 groups have been invited to present their briefs to the Labour and Economy Commission on this issue, which is provoking a certain debate in society.

On the one hand, people want to protect the health and safety of children and encourage them to stay in school; on the other hand, they are concerned about this intrusion of the state into people's lives and the impact on businesses.

On Monday, the Quebec Hardware and Building Materials Association welcomed the "general spirit" of the bill, but said it feared the repercussions in the province's hardware stores.

Its president, Richard Darveau, who will not be presenting a brief, has nevertheless sent a letter of comment to the commission.

If passed, Bill 19 would set the minimum age for working in Quebec at 14, and prohibit 14-16-year-olds from working more than 17 hours per week during the school year, excluding holidays.

"The bill will have a major impact on the availability of labour in hardware stores since hiring students on a part-time basis makes it possible (...) to provide services to customers," wrote Darveau. "The effect of these new provisions will be to increase the pressure on managers, who have to do a lot of gymnastics (...) to ensure the proper functioning of their businesses."

Darveau is calling for the act on hours and days of admission to commercial establishments to be tightened "so as to reduce the number of legal hours that can be opened per week."

For its part, Manufacturiers et Exportateurs du Québec (MEQ) -- which represents 1100 manufacturers across Quebec -- says it is "satisfied" with the bill, since it will have a positive impact on young people.

"For us, it is clear that making children work is not a solution to the labour shortage. (...) We must ensure their safety," said MEQ president and CEO Véronique Proulx. "Also, with the literacy and numeracy issues facing Quebec, we need to encourage student retention while recognizing that work can be beneficial for some."

"MEQ believes that the framework proposed by Minister Jean Boulet addresses these concerns," she added.

The manufacturers' association also recommends improving the collection and dissemination of data on the phenomenon. It is calling for a clear statistical portrait, which would be updated on an annual basis.

"This would provide a better understanding of the link with the number of accidents at work. Additional efforts to raise awareness of labour standards would also be relevant," he wrote.

Bill 19 has been well received by the elected members of the national assembly. The Conservative leader Éric Duhaime, for his part, denounced the intrusion of the state into the lives of families.