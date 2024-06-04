Special weather statement for Montreal as heat settles in

As the heat ramps up in southern Quebec, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a special weather statement for Montreal and the surrounding areas on Tuesday.

The city is holding on to a warm air mass for the beginning of the first week of June, causing above seasonal temperatures and humidex values that could reach between 35 and 38 before Thursday.

ECCC is reminding people to reduce their heat risk as the unseasonably warm temperatures are expected to last until Thursday morning.

"Everyone can be at risk from heat. Regularly drink plenty of water, even before feeling thirsty, to reduce your risk of dehydration. Thirst is not a good indicator of dehydration," reads an ECCC weather bulletin.

Along with the beautiful, sunny conditions, Monday saw a daytime high of 30 degrees C. Although that’s above the seasonal high of 22 C, it's not record-breaking.

The highest heat recorded on this day was in 1919, where the daytime high was 33.3 degrees C.

Tuesday will see a mix of sun and clouds, with a high of 31 C, but with the humidex it will feel like 34. The UV index will be high at 7, a reminder to apply that sunscreen even on somewhat cloudy days.

Midweek we’ll continue to hit above seasonal temperatures, with the mercury rising to 29 C and partly cloudy skies.

Everything changes on Thursday when a system is expected to bring approximately 25 millimetres of rain and a few thundershowers are also likely.

The daytime high will be 24 C.

Friday is calling for a 60 per cent chance of showers with a seasonal high of 22 C.

F1 fans who are looking forward to the upcoming qualifying and main event races on Saturday and Sunday will want to pack their rain gear.

At this time, we’re estimating a 10 millimetres of rain to fall on each of those days, and daytime high of 22 C.