Name of the event: Speak Up

Date: Tuesday, February 13, 2018

Time: 5:00pm - registration and refreshments6:00pm to 8:00pm - symposium

Address of the event: Jewish General Hospital3755 ch. de la Côte-Sainte-CatherineMontreal, QCBlock Amphitheatre, room #B-106

A short description of the event: Free mental health awareness symposium presented by MINDSTRONG and WellMTL. Please join us in the discussion and learn about mental health and the stigma attached to it. Featuring keynote speaker, Jason Finucan (stigmaZERO), and panelists Lee Haberkorn (Virgin Radio), Liz Wiener (Wise Women Canada), Dr. Anthony Gifuni (Clinician-Investigator, McGill University) and Ryan Golt (WellMTL). Complimentary parking available. Symposium offered in English only. For more information or to register: www.jghmindstrong.comor 514-340-8222 ext. 26778.

Name of the organization hosting the event & contact information: Jewish General Hospital514-340-8222 ext. 26778

www.jghmindstrong.com

