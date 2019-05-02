Featured Video
SPCA Montérégie annual book sale
Published Thursday, May 2, 2019 10:36AM EDT
SPCA Montérégie annual book sale
Friday, June 14: 13:00 - 20:00
Saturday, June 15: 10:00- 17:00
Aréna Cynthia Coull, 195 rue Empire, Greenfield Park
Fund raiser for the SPCA Montérégie, which is a no-kill refuge on the South Shore.
To donate books, contact cathypl@sympatico.ca
On Saturday, June 15, between 17:00 and 18:00h, unsold books are offered free to non-profits for their own fundraisers. In exchange, a donation to the SPCA would be appreciated.