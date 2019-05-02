SPCA Montérégie annual book sale



Friday, June 14: 13:00 - 20:00

Saturday, June 15: 10:00- 17:00



Aréna Cynthia Coull, 195 rue Empire, Greenfield Park



Fund raiser for the SPCA Montérégie, which is a no-kill refuge on the South Shore.

To donate books, contact cathypl@sympatico.ca



On Saturday, June 15, between 17:00 and 18:00h, unsold books are offered free to non-profits for their own fundraisers. In exchange, a donation to the SPCA would be appreciated.



