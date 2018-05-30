

CTV Montreal





The Montreal SPCA took to social media appealing for information about an incident in the Sud-Ouest borough that occurred last month.

According to a Facebook post, on April 11, a "female husky-type dog, approximately one year of age" was discovered dead in a black sports bag behind 2000 Cardinal St.

The dog was posthumously named Opal by the SPCA team, the post says, and her body bore obvious signs of abuse and was "alarmingly thin."

The dog was wrapped in a black garbage bag inside of the sports bag, according to the SPCA.

The rescue's Investigations and Inspections Department has opened an inquiry into the dog's death, and is seeking the public's help to locate the person responsible.

For the moment, officials are not sharing any further details about the case - so as not to compromise the investigation.

Anyone with information relating to this case is urged to contact inspection@spca.com, or 514-735-2711 ext. 2230. All tips will be treated confidentially, they say.

The SPCA shared a photo of Opal in the comments below the Facebook post.

*WARNING* Some readers may find the following photo disturbing