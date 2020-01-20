MONTREAL -- Three separate violent incidents in the north end of Montreal kept police investigators busy overnight.

Shortly after 8 p.m., three men in their 20s were stabbed following a fight between two groups of people near a gas station at Pie-IX Blvd. and Forrest St. in Montreal North. Police found the victims taking refuge in a nearby fast-food restaurant. They were taken to hospital; none of their injuries is considered life-threatening, police said. Investigators called in the canine unit to try and track down the suspects in the stabbing; as of Monday morning, no arrests have been made.

Another stabbing, this time of a 29-year-old man, took place around 2:15 a.m. during a fight in an apartment building at 56th St. and Pie-IX Blvd. in St. Michel. Police said the man was stabbed in the upper body, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. Police said the victim is refusing to cooperate with investigators; no suspect has been arrested.

And four men were arrested around 1 a.m. after police responded to a noise complaint and discovered that at least one gunshot had been fired in an apartment building near Lacordaire Blvd. and Amos St. in Montreal North. No injuries were reported.