

The Canadian Press





Two Montreal families were forced out of their homes on Christmas Day by a fire that devastated a duplex in Ahuntsic, just north of the city.

The flames erupted shortly before 9:00 p.m. on the second floor of the building on Vianney Avenue in Ahuntsic.

Montreal firefighters are exploring the possibility that a fire was accidentally set by a cigarette, or "smoking article," on a mattress.

No one was hurt in the blaze -- thanks in part to the presence of working smoke detectors.

But just 24 hours earlier, on Christmas Eve, a 32-year-old woman died after a fire broke out in the kitchen in her basement apartment. Though the exact cause of the blaze is yet to be determined, firefighters believe there wasn't a working smoke alarm in the residence at the time.

It's a common enough problem, explained a member of the Montreal Fire Department's prevention unit: in about 30 per cent of fires, the smoke detector was not working -- or there simply wasn't one.

"The battery could be completely missing, or disconnected, or the polarity is in the wrong place -- the positive and negative polarity is reversed, or it's just too old," said Matthew Griffith, who urges Montrealers to check their smoke detectors on a monthly basis.

Another healthy practice is changing the batteries twice a year, and make sure the smoke detector is less than 10 years old.

Heading into a cold snap, where temperatures in Montreal are expected to reach -30 with the wind chill, Griffith also says that attention must be paid to portable heaters -- another prominent fire hazard this time of year.

"Don't leave it unattended, don't leave it on when you go to sleep at night, and make sure it's not too close to combustible materials -- curtains, furniture, toys, or anything else the kids are playing with," Griffith explained.

Something else to keep in mind, according to Griffith, is making sure to have an evacuation plan and practice it.

He suggests having two exit points in mind -- and in winter, that means making sure those exits are clear of snow.