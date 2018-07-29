

CTV Montreal





The borough of Ahuntsic is warning residents to be on alert after three people were bitten by coyotes in the past week.

The incidents took place on the evenings of July 22, 27, and 28 at Parc des Hirondelles and Parc Gabriel-Lalemant.

Laura Fiumidinisi was walking her dog in Parc des Hirondelles when the attack happened – she says a coyote boldly approached three different families, and bit a three-year-old girl on the leg.

“Women were screaming, men were just running after it,” she said.

"It's just traumatic for kids, especially now if they see my dog," Fiumidinisi explained. "I'm sure they just don't want to be near an animal anymore."

The girl sustained minor injuries, as did another five-year-old boy and an adult who were also confronted by the coyotes.

Ahuntsic officials placed posters around the borough to inform residents that two coyotes had been spotted in the area.

They're warning residents to stay out of the park after sundown, and will be setting up cameras and patrolling the area.

While coyotes are normally shy and timid around humans, these two were more aggressive.

Wildlife experts expect the coyotes are looking for one thing.

"They will usually, in the wild, be carnivores that go after small mammals," explained Caroline Bourque, from the Ecomuseum.

"Unfortunately, what we're seeing is people might be feeding them," she added.

That means coyotes get closer, and are less afraid to interact with people. Bourque suspects that's what happened with these recent bites.

"If we don't have food in that instance, then it could be a reaction of frustration, saying 'hey, I should be getting food from you," she said.

There's been 379 reported coyote sightings in Montreal between June 2017 and March of this year.

Five people were bitten, and 11 dogs attacked, but the problem is especially bad in Ahuntsic-Cartierville - where 70 per cent of the incidents took place.

In April, the city spent $29,000 to hire a trapper, and set up a hotline to report coyote sightings.