Southwestern Quebec braces for thunderstorms after heat
After a stretch of intense heat and humidity, southwestern Quebec is bracing for severe thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and tevening.
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued severe thunderstorm watches that include Montreal and Laval.
Thunderstorm watches and warnings for southwestern Quebec for Sept. 7, 2023.
Watches are also in effect south of Montreal toward the US border and east across the Eastern Townships.
The Saguenay region is also expecting strong thunderstorms.
Thunderstorm warnings and watches for Quebec for Sept. 7, 2023.
As a cold front moves into a very hot and humid air mass, thunderstorm cells will be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail. Heavy downpours could cause flash flooding.
Day planner for Sept. 7, 2023.
Southwestern Quebec is expecting to see additional thunderstorms on Friday, as temperatures and humidity slowly drop.
The start of the weekend will feature muggy conditions with humidex values close to 30 on Saturday, however, humidity will be flushed out of the region by the second half of the weekend on Sunday. Temperatures will drop back closer to seasonal values next week.
The seven-day forecast for Montreal starting Sept. 7, 2023.
