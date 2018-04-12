SouthWest Spring Fling Sale

Saturday May 12

9:00am-4:00pm

SouthWest Mission 631 Melrose Avenue

Verdun, Quebec

H4H 1S6

All are welcome! Local artisans, Book Nook, Snack bar, lots of items for Mother's Day or

for yourself.

Rent a table yourself.

All proceeds to benefit SouthWest food initiatives that support our community.

For more information contact the SouthWest office at 514-768-6231 or

Sheila at smorrison9940@gmail.com or 514-762-9940