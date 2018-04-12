SouthWest Spring Fling Sale
SouthWest Spring Fling Sale
Saturday May 12
9:00am-4:00pm
SouthWest Mission 631 Melrose Avenue
Verdun, Quebec
H4H 1S6
All are welcome! Local artisans, Book Nook, Snack bar, lots of items for Mother's Day or
for yourself.
Rent a table yourself.
All proceeds to benefit SouthWest food initiatives that support our community.
For more information contact the SouthWest office at 514-768-6231 or
Sheila at smorrison9940@gmail.com or 514-762-9940
