Southern Quebec: nearly 50 mm of rain on Friday, more if there are thunderstorms

Environment Canada is warning that heavy rains expected in southwestern Quebec beginning on Friday morning could cause flash floods, flooding in low-lying areas and water accumulation on roads.

In a special weather bulletin issued Thursday morning, the federal agency predicts that between 30 and 50 millimeters of rain could fall in southern Quebec, but that amounts could exceed 50 mm in some locations if there are thunderstorms.

The forecasts were issued for the Montreal, Pontiac, Montérégie, Centre-du-Québec, Bois-Francs, Laurentides, Lanaudière and Mauricie regions.

In most of these regions, rain is expected to continue on Saturday, with a 60 to 70 per cent chance of showers.

Last Thursday, thunderstorms hit several regions of Quebec. By evening, at the height of the event, 392,000 Hydro-Québec customers were affected by power outages.

That day, thunderstorms, sometimes punctuated by tornadoes, moved over a distance of some 450 kilometres between the southern part of Ottawa and Sainte-Anne-de-la-Pérade in the Mauricie region.

Rainfall amounts ranging from 50 to 90 mm were recorded in the affected regions, causing sewer overflows and flooding in several municipalities.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on July 20, 2023.