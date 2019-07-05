Featured Video
Southbound Decarie, other highways closed on weekend of July 5
All ramps and entrances leading to the southbound lanes of Highway 15 south/ Decarie Expressway close at 11 p.m. Friday July 5 and reopen at 11 a.m. Saturday.
CTV Montreal Staff
Published Friday, July 5, 2019 2:47PM EDT
Construction work will require the closure of multiple roads the weekend of July 5, 2019, the most notable being the complete closure of the Southbound Decarie Expressway.
Decarie Expressway
After 11 a.m. Saturday, the highway will reopen but drivers will be forced to exit at Sherbrooke St.
One lane of Decarie North, between the Turcot Interchange and the Notre Dame tunnel, will be closed from midnight Friday until 5 am.m Monday.
Turcot Interchange
The ramp closures through the Turcot will last from 11 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.
- Decarie South to Highway 15 South
- Decarie South to Ville Marie Eastbound/Route 720
- Decarie South to Highway 20 West
- Highway 15 North to Highway 20 West (closes at midnight Friday)
Highway 640
Crews will be working on supporting the portion of the highway that collapsed earlier this year.
The following will be closed from 10 p.m Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.
- Eastbound Highway 640 between Exit 42 and the next entrance
- All ramps to and from Highway 25
