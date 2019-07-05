

CTV Montreal Staff





Construction work will require the closure of multiple roads the weekend of July 5, 2019, the most notable being the complete closure of the Southbound Decarie Expressway.

Decarie Expressway

All ramps and entrances leading to the southbound lanes of Highway 15 south/ Decarie Expressway close at 11 p.m. Friday July 5 and reopen at 11 a.m. Saturday.

After 11 a.m. Saturday, the highway will reopen but drivers will be forced to exit at Sherbrooke St.

One lane of Decarie North, between the Turcot Interchange and the Notre Dame tunnel, will be closed from midnight Friday until 5 am.m Monday.

Turcot Interchange

The ramp closures through the Turcot will last from 11 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

Decarie South to Highway 15 South

Decarie South to Ville Marie Eastbound/Route 720

Decarie South to Highway 20 West

Highway 15 North to Highway 20 West (closes at midnight Friday)

Highway 640

Crews will be working on supporting the portion of the highway that collapsed earlier this year.

The following will be closed from 10 p.m Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.