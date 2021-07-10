MONTREAL -- Police on Montreal's South Shore are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing woman.

Emilie Martial, 27, was last seen around 6 p.m. Friday at the Charles-Lemoyne Hospital in Longueuil, and police fear for her safety.

Le Service de police de l’agglomération de Longueuil (SPAL) recherche Émilie Martial, âgée de 27 ans. Elle a été vue pour la dernière fois ce soir vers 18h00, à l’Hôpital Charles-Lemoyne, à Longueuil. Nous craignons pour sa santé et sécurité. Détails ici: https://t.co/hvIx05cyLY pic.twitter.com/WZGHXQxrAS — Police de Longueuil (@PoliceSPAL) July 10, 2021

She is 5'5" and 193 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes. She speaks fFrench and was wearing a white shirt and black yoga pants.

Anyone who sees Martial is asked to call 911 immediately.