MONTREAL -- Police on Montreal's South Shore are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing woman.

Emilie Martial, 27, was last seen around 6 p.m. Friday at the Charles-Lemoyne Hospital in Longueuil, and police fear for her safety.

She is 5'5" and 193 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes. She speaks fFrench and was wearing a white shirt and black yoga pants.

Anyone who sees Martial is asked to call 911 immediately.  