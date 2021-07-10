Advertisement
South Shore police looking for missing 27-year-old woman who may be in danger
Published Saturday, July 10, 2021 7:26AM EDT Last Updated Saturday, July 10, 2021 7:26AM EDT
Longueuil Police (SPAL) are asking for the public's assistance in locating missing 27-year-old Emilie Martial, who authorities fear for her safety. SOURCE: SPAL
MONTREAL -- Police on Montreal's South Shore are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing woman.
Emilie Martial, 27, was last seen around 6 p.m. Friday at the Charles-Lemoyne Hospital in Longueuil, and police fear for her safety.
She is 5'5" and 193 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes. She speaks fFrench and was wearing a white shirt and black yoga pants.
Anyone who sees Martial is asked to call 911 immediately.