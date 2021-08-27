MONTREAL -- Police on Montreal's South Shore are asking for the public's assistance in finding a 12-year-old girl who went missing overnight.

Roussillon Police said in a news release that Jade Langevin left her father's house in Ste-Catherine on Thursday night and officials have reason to fear for her health and safety.

"She must take medication," the police said. "She could be in the Ste-Thérèse area where she has several acquaintances."

Langevin has blue eyes and long brown hair with blonde highlights.

She is 5'5" and weighs around 135 pounds.

Anyone with information of the girl's whereabouts is asked to call 450-638-0911, ext. 601.