South Shore police locate missing man
South Shore police (SPAL) said on Friday that they located the man that was reported missing earlier in the morning.
He was unharmed.
Google axes 12,000 jobs, layoffs spread across tech sector
Google is laying off 12,000 workers, or about 6 per cent of its workforce, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff as the economic boom that the industry rode during the COVID-19 pandemic ebbs.
Family of man killed in alleged Toronto swarming attack slams justice system as teen girls seek bail
The family of a homeless man who died after an alleged 'swarming' attack by a group of teen girls in Toronto is speaking out, slamming what they say are 'flaws' in the youth criminal justice system.
opinion | TFSA 2023 update: What you need to know
The federal government's latest TFSA contribution limit increase took effect as of January 1, 2023. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines how the government’s most recent TFSA contribution limit increase affects you and how to make the most of it.
BoC expected to deliver eighth consecutive rate hike, but it's probably the last one
Economists don't believe the Bank of Canada is ready to hit the brakes on its interest rate-hiking cycle just yet, even as signs grow that inflation is easing and the economy is softening.
The deal to keep Trudeau in power is contingent on action on these NDP priorities this year
As the minority Liberals plot out their policy moves ahead of the 2023 parliamentary sitting, weighing heavily are commitments Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made to NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh that have to be acted on this year in order to uphold the two-party confidence-and-supply deal. Here is what needs to get done to keep the deal alive.
opinion | Don Martin: Trudeau has a new retirement roadmap, now that Ardern's called it quits
Like Jacinda Ardern, Justin Trudeau’s early handling of the pandemic was a reassuring communications exercise where harsh isolation measures went down easier with a hefty helping of government support, Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'But like the New Zealand Prime Minister, the Canadian PM's best days are arguably behind him. '
As Alec Baldwin faces charges, gun safety on sets 'gets louder'
Film production and firearms experts say movie sets probably changed permanently when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed on the remote New Mexico set of the Western 'Rust' 14 months ago, leading to the announcement from prosecutors Thursday that Alec Baldwin and the film's weapons supervisor will be charged with involuntary manslaughter later this month.
Romanian judge grants 30-day extension of Andrew Tate detention
A judge in Romania has granted a request to extend by another 30 days the arrest of Andrew Tate, the social media personality who was detained in the country on charges of being part of an organized crime group, human trafficking and rape, an official said Friday.
David Crosby, legendary singer and songwriter, dead at 81
David Crosby, a folk rock pioneer and one of the founding members of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, has died, his family announced Thursday. He was 81 years old.
This is how thieves stole a Toronto condo and sold it for $970,000
Moffy Yu, a former international student who now lives in China's Hubei province, said she never put her home in Toronto up for sale. Instead, she says, it was stolen.
BREAKING
BREAKING | Kitchener, Ont. house explosion that injured 4 now deemed 'criminal in nature'
The Ontario Fire Marshall's Office has determined an explosion at a Kitchener, Ont. townhouse Wednesday night, that left four people injured, was criminal in nature.
Brands of cheese sold in Ontario recalled after illness outbreak
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for two brands of soft and semi-soft surface-ripened cheese due to possible Listeria contamination.
Snow begins to fall in Nova Scotia, most schools in the province closed
The first significant snowfall of the season began early Friday morning in Nova Scotia.
Storm Watch: School closures and cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
Gas prices increase in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick
Gas prices increased in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick overnight. There was no change on Prince Edward Island, following an increase Thursday.
Pedestrian struck in west London
Serious injuries are reported after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in west London on Friday. Around 6:20 a.m., police, fire and paramedics responded to the area of Grand View Avenue and Commissioners Road West.
Ontario expands 'Learn and Stay' grant to paramedics, lab techs
The Ontario government has announced an expansion to the ‘Learn and Stay’ grant. Ontario premier Doug Ford, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Sylvia Jones, as well as Minister of Colleges and Universities Jill Dunlop are in London on Friday for the announcement.
Roads reopen after crash near Tillsonburg
Serious injuries are reported following a two-vehicle crash near Tillsonburg.
BREAKING
BREAKING | 1 dead, 3 injured after semi hits parked vehicles on Trans-Canada Highway east of Calgary
One man is dead and three others were taken to hospital after a semi crashed into two semis parked on the shoulder of the Trans-Canada Highway east of Calgary early Friday morning.
World's largest ringette tournament back on in Calgary
After being called off for the last couple of years due to COVID-19 concerns, the Esso Golden Ring is back for its 37th edition.
Jim Button, Village Brewery co-founder, dies from cancer at 55
Jim Button, the co-founder of Village Brewery, passed away Thursday from cancer.
BREAKING
Police investigate home invasion in Cambridge involving a firearm
Waterloo regional police are investigating a Cambridge home invasion that they say involved two masked men with a firearm.
Waterloo region's golden girls adjusting to spotlight after world championship win
When Caitlin Kraemer stepped out of the Kitchener-Waterloo Rangers dressing room at RIM Park on Wednesday night, she was met by a swarm of young girl hockey players who all wanted to check out the new gold medal she won in Sweden. “It’s a bit weird. Something I’m not really used to,” Kraemer said. “But it’s cool, because I looked up to people growing up.”
B.C. health minister silent as muzzling criticism grows
More B.C. health-care workers have spoken up publicly and on background confirming CTV News reporting on allegations of repercussions for speaking up about patient care and workplace conditions, but the health minister has not answered questions on the matter.
B.C. man approved for financial compensation for vaccine injury, others still waiting for help
A B.C. man who suffered a rare COVID-19 vaccine injury that left him paralyzed will be getting financial support from the federal government.
'Insult to injury': B.C. Nurses Union calls out professional college over fee increase
As their union negotiates with the provincial government on a new contract, B.C. nurses are also pleading with their professional college to reconsider a significant hike in registration fees.
Former Reform Party leader Preston Manning to get $253K to chair Alberta COVID-19 panel
Danielle Smith has appointed retired conservative politician Preston Manning to head a review of how Alberta handled the COVID-19 public health emergency, a job that will pay him $253,000.
Former NHLer Hodgson honoured by release of Indigenous hockey card set
It’s been a long time coming, but the recognition is more than welcomed by Danny Hodgson.
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Staying mild right through the weekend
Warmer-than-average temperatures (for both morning low AND daytime highs) continue this weekend and most of next week.
Structure fire in Windsor
Erie Street is closed between Lillian Avenue and Elsmere Avenue due to a structure fire.
Pedestrian charged after being struck by vehicle
Injuries are considered minor and non-life threatening after a pedestrian was struck by a vechile in Tecumseh.
Winter-like forecast returns for Windsor-Essex
Windsor-Essex can say goodbye to the near double digit temperatures. After enjoying spring-like weather for the past couple of weeks, Environment Canada predicting both snow and rain showers for the region on Friday.
Customers may turn their back on SaskTel services over email subscription fee
SaskTel customers aren't just bemoaning the idea of paying for email accounts, they're threatening to switch providers over it.
Pro wrestler from Pasqua First Nation makes AEW debut
A man from Pasqua First Nation in Saskatchewan is making waves in the world of professional wrestling, but as even as his career takes off, he's keeping his roots close to his heart.
NCC says talks on schedule for NHL arena at LeBreton Flats, despite sale of Senators
The head of the National Capital Commission says he's optimistic it will finalize a long-term lease with the Ottawa Senators for an arena at LeBreton Flats this fall, even with the franchise up for sale.
Ottawa taxi driver says Uber's arrival destroyed his retirement plan
An Ottawa taxi driver says he lost a fortune and had his retirement dreams dashed after Uber and Lyft rolled into the capital.
Light snow, risk of freezing drizzle in Ottawa
Friday’s forecast calls for periods of light snow and a risk of freezing drizzle early this morning. Another 2 centimetres of snow will fall in the capital today.
North Battleford man battling depression left without help
In 2022, Scott Smith says he was turned away from Battlefords Union Hospital while he was in a bout of depression.
