

CTV Montreal





A 30-year-old man pleaded guilty at the Montreal courthouse Friday to drug exporting, possession and trafficking charges, and conspiracy in connection with international fentanyl and carfentanil ring.

Robert Mitrache, of the South Shore community of Mercier, was arrested among four other people when the RCMP dismantled a clandestine laboratory in a Châteauguay home in December 2017.

The organization operated on the dark web under the pseudonym Pharmaphil.

The RCMP seized more than half a million potential doses of fentanyl; close to 1,000 grams of fentanyl in powder form and a little over 125 grams of carfentanil, a drug that is 100 times stronger than fentanyl. As little as 2 milligrams is needed to make a dose of fentanyl.