

CTV Montreal





Sources say U2 has taken over Place Bell in Laval at a practice space for the next two weeks.

Everyone involved has bene required to sign non-disclosure agreements, and forbidden from taking photos of the group, but at least two people have confirmed to The Canadian Press that the band is in town.

Neither Place Bell, nor evenko, nor Universal has confirmed that U2 is in Quebec.

The band is reportedly staying at a hotel in downtown Montreal, while technical crews are being housed in two hotels in Laval, near the arena.

U2's next tour, eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE, is scheduled to begin next month in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and come to Montreal on June 5 and 6.

Seven years ago U2 turned the former Blue Bonnets racetrack into a concert stadium for two nights.