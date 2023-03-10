Source: CFL reaches agreement to sell Montreal Alouettes franchise
The Montreal Alouettes ownership issue has been resolved.
According to a source, the CFL has reached an agreement to sell the franchise and will make the formal announcement Friday at a news conference in Montreal.
The source requested anonymity as neither the league nor Alouettes have released details of the agreement.
But the move will come roughly a week after the CFL entered into an exclusive negotiation with Quebecor Inc. regarding ownership of the franchise.
Quebecor Inc.'s president/chief executive officer is Pierre Karl Peladeau, a Montreal businessman who has a reported net worth of US$1.9 billion.
The 61-year-old Peladeau is also a former leader of the Parti Québécois.
It's unclear whether Quebecor or Peladeau will be the principal owner of the franchise.
Quebecor Ltd. also has a sports and entertainment division that includes the Quebec Remparts and Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, both of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, as well as the Videotron Centre, an indoor arena in Quebec City.
Quebecor Ltd. unsuccessfully attempted to get an NHL expansion franchise for Quebec City in 2015.
The CFL took over operation of the Alouettes last month, appointing former president Mario Cecchini as interim president.
Earlier this week, the QMJHL announced it had hired Cecchini as its commissioner to replace Gilles Courteau, who recently stepped down from the post after 37 years.
But the league said Cecchini wouldn't take over immediately because he was involved in the sale of the Alouettes. The QMJHL added interim commissioner Martin Lavallee will continue in that role until Cecchini could take over.
The CFL's assuming control of the Alouettes marked the second time in roughly four years that it had been forced to do so. The league took over the franchise May 31, 2019 from Robert and Andrew Wetenhall.
The CFL sold the Alouettes to Ontario businessmen Sid Spiegel and Gary Stern, Spiegel's son-in-law, in January 2020. But Spiegel died in July 2021 having never seen the club play as the CFL didn't operate in 2020 due to the global pandemic.
Spiegel's estate had maintained a 75 per cent ownership stake in the franchise, with Stern assuming the other 25 per cent. Last August, Stern announced he was stepping away from day-to-day operations with the team and leaving his position on the CFL board of governors.
However, Stern didn't give up his ownership stake in the franchise.
Cecchini was hired as Alouettes president in 2020, signing a three-year contract. But last December, Cecchini was informed by Spiegel's estate that his deal wouldn't be renewed.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | BMO Financial Group signs deal to acquire Air Miles loyalty rewards program
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian time changes may be a thing of the past if U.S. passes 'sunshine' law
Legislation in the United States that could trigger an end to seasonal time changes in Canada is moving forward again, as Canadians get ready to wind their clocks ahead an hour before going to bed Saturday night.
China accuses Canada of smearing over secret police stations
China on Friday accused Canada of smearing its reputation over allegations China is secretly operating two overseas police stations in Quebec.
BREAKING | BMO Financial Group signs deal to acquire Air Miles loyalty rewards program
BMO Financial Group has signed a deal to acquire the Air Miles loyalty program.
6 dead in Jehovah's Witnesses hall shooting: German police
A former member of the Jehovah's Witnesses shot dead six people at a hall belonging to the congregation in the German city of Hamburg before killing himself after police arrived, authorities said Friday.
Robert Blake, actor acquitted in wife's killing, dies at 89
Robert Blake, the Emmy award-winning performer who went from acclaim for his acting to notoriety when he was tried and acquitted in the killing of his wife, died Thursday at age 89.
DEVELOPING | Statistics Canada to release February jobs report today
Statistics Canada is set to release its February labour force survey this morning.
5 things to know for Friday, March 10, 2023
The state of Canada's economy three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, Conservative MP Michael Cooper is called out for a 'shameful' comment made to Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, and actor Robert Blake, who was acquitted in his wife's killing, dies at 89. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Movie reviews: 'Scream VI' Ghostface is back in another bloody adventure
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Scream VI,' 'Champions,' 'I Like Movies' and 'Blueback.'
Head of Google Canada set to return to House of Commons committee
The head of Google Canada is set to return to a House of Commons committee to talk about the company's decision to block news access to some of its users.
Toronto
-
Between 4 and 20 centimetres of snow expected for parts of southern Ontario
The official start to spring may be only 10 days away, but winter isn't letting go of southern Ontario just yet.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Statistics Canada to release February jobs report today
Statistics Canada is set to release its February labour force survey this morning.
-
Two men charged after lengthy probe into alleged corruption within $300M redevelopment project at Toronto hospital
Police have charged two men after a lengthy fraud investigation into a $300-million contract awarded in 2015 for the redevelopment of St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto.
Atlantic
-
Tim Hortons' Roll Up To Win contest's 'technical error' leaves some Maritime customers feeling duped
Three Maritimers have been left with a bad taste in their mouths after Tim Hortons' Roll up To Win contest told them they won $10,000, when in fact, they had not.
-
N.S. woman wins Maritimes' biggest lotto prize on ticket gifted by grandson
The long-anticipated winner of the Maritimes’ largest lottery prize has officially been announced.
-
Friday-morning crash causes power outage in Dartmouth
Halifax Regional Police are on the scene of a single-vehicle collision in Dartmouth, N.S., that has knocked out power in the downtown area.
London
-
Travel advisory still in effect, 15cm of snow expected
A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Sarnia-Lambton and several surrounding regions. Snow is expected to start Friday morning with upwards of 15cm accumulating by the time it tapers off Friday evening.
-
Snow art inspired by the Brier
A London man has created some Brier-inspired art in his yard. Doug Osborne has friends visiting from out of town to take in the 2023 Tim Hortons Brier at Budweiser Gardens in London.
-
Fire tears through Norfolk County restaurant
Crews spent Thursday afternoon battling a large restaurant fire south of Simcoe, Ont.
Northern Ontario
-
Canadian time changes may be a thing of the past if U.S. passes 'sunshine' law
Legislation in the United States that could trigger an end to seasonal time changes in Canada is moving forward again, as Canadians get ready to wind their clocks ahead an hour before going to bed Saturday night.
-
Jilted jack-pot winners call out Timmy’s Roll Up to Win
A couple from Tillsonburg, Ont. is brimming with anger after Tim Hortons refused to pay out their $10,000 winning prize in the spring Roll Up To Win contest.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | BMO Financial Group signs deal to acquire Air Miles loyalty rewards program
BMO Financial Group has signed a deal to acquire the Air Miles loyalty program.
Calgary
-
New study suggests youth suicide attempts increased globally during COVID-19 pandemic
'The kids are, in fact, not alright," said Sheri Madigan, a psychologist at the University of Calgary and a co-author of the study.
-
'No human should have to live in that filth': Advocates call for improvements to Calgary Drop-In Centre
Advocates for the homeless are calling for major improvements to some of the living spaces inside the Calgary Drop-In Centre.
-
Credit card debt stacking up for Albertans amid high inflation, increasing interest rates
A new report suggests Canadian credit card debt soared in the last three months of 2022 amid rising interest rates and high inflation, impacting Albertans.
Kitchener
-
Teen remains in hospital after being hit by LRT in Kitchener
A 16-year-old remains in hospital after they were hit Wednesday by an LRT train in front of a Kitchener high school. Waterloo regional police are still trying to determine the exact circumstances that led up to the incident.
-
Fire tears through Norfolk County restaurant
Crews spent Thursday afternoon battling a large restaurant fire south of Simcoe, Ont.
-
More snow expected Friday in parts of southwestern Ontario
Environment Canada says a stretch of the province, from Windsor to Hamilton, could get between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow on Friday.
Vancouver
-
B.C. orders review into decades-old allegations that Mounties abused Indigenous girls in Prince George
Decades after allegations were first reported to the RCMP that members in Prince George, B.C., sexually harassed and assaulted Indigenous girls in the community, an independent review has been launched by the province.
-
'Tom saved a life': Helipad built in memory of British tourist used in North Shore rescue
When their son went missing while hiking in the North Shore mountains in December 2013, Tom Billings' parents flew from the U.K. to Metro Vancouver to aid in the extensive search.
-
RCMP watchdog investigates handling of environmental protests
The RCMP watchdog is beginning an investigation into the handling of natural resource protests across British Columbia.
Edmonton
-
Second child rescued from sexual abuse in Edmonton area in one of 'worst' cases ALERT has seen
A second young child has been rescued from alleged sexual abuse by a parent in the Edmonton area, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) team says.
-
Canadian time changes may be a thing of the past if U.S. passes 'sunshine' law
Legislation in the United States that could trigger an end to seasonal time changes in Canada is moving forward again, as Canadians get ready to wind their clocks ahead an hour before going to bed Saturday night.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | BMO Financial Group signs deal to acquire Air Miles loyalty rewards program
BMO Financial Group has signed a deal to acquire the Air Miles loyalty program.
Windsor
-
Buses cancelled, snow on the way for Windsor-Essex
All school board provided transportation in the City of Windsor is cancelled for the day, as well as all board provided transportation in Essex County. A weather advisory remains in effect for most of southern Ontario with upwards of 15cm of snow expected.
-
Early morning fire in Windsor
An investigator is on scene for a fire on Hall Avenue near Assumption Street. Windsor fire crews were called to the scene around 2 a.m.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Family dog dies in LaSalle house fire, three people displaced
Three people have been displaced and a family dog has died after a house fire in LaSalle. Crews were called to the scene on River Avenue around 8 p.m. for what started as a garage fire but spread to the whole house.
Regina
-
Moose Jaw strip mall destroyed by fire
A strip mall in Moose Jaw went up in flames on Thursday night, as fire crews asked the public to avoid the area.
-
Man seen with gun arrested at Cornwall Centre, police investigating
Regina police are investigating after a man with a gun was seen in the Cornwall Centre on Thursday night.
-
Provincial government pressed to provide U of R with emergency funding
The Saskatchewan government is being pressed to provide the University of Regina (U of R) with emergency funding. Declining student enrolment and inflationary pressures have left the campus with a $15 million revenue shortfall.
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa, Ontario government ban TikTok from employees' phones
The city of Ottawa follows the federal, Ontario and Quebec governments and the city of Ottawa in banning the social media app from city-issued mobile devices.
-
DeBrincat's winner lifts Senators past Kraken 5-4
Alex DeBrincat scored the tiebreaking goal with less than three minutes remaining in the third period to give the Ottawa Senators a 5-4 win over the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: March 10-12
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the first weekend of March Break.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon court hears Martell had bruises and scrapes on hands days after Moosehunter murder
Ivan Roberto Martell had bruised knuckles, abrasions and scratches on his body when he was taken into custody eight days after Ally Moosehunter’s killing, court heard on Thursday.
-
Sask. man was drugged, sexually abused, held under water while living in group home, lawsuit alleges
Troubling allegations about the way a disabled man was treated by a Saskatchewan group home are emerging from a lawsuit.
-
Saskatoon council approves motion to pull $9M from reserves to cover 2022 shortfall
Saskatoon city councillors passed a series of motions on Wednesday to draw over $9 million from reserves to cover a budget shortfall of nearly $11 million in its 2022 budget.