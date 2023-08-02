Source: Alouettes' Murray to miss remainder of season with torn pectoral muscle

Najee Murray's season is over.

The Montreal Alouettes defensive back will be out the remainder of the year with a torn pectoral muscle, according to a person with direct knowledge of the injury. More specific details weren't divulged but Murray was hurt in the club's 25-18 home win over Calgary on Sunday.

The person spoke to The Canadian Press on the condition of anonymity as the Alouettes had not yet announced Murray's injury.

The five-foot-eight, 194-pound Murray had registered 32 tackles, an interception and forced fumble in six regular-season games with Montreal.

Murray, 29, is in his fifth season with the Alouettes, having started 30-of-39 regular-season games with the CFL club. Murray has registered seven career interceptions (returning two for TDs) while registering 118 tackles over his career in Canada.

The loss of Murray is a big one for Montreal (3-3), which visits the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-4) on Saturday night in an important contest for both teams.