Source: Alouettes' Murray to miss remainder of season with torn pectoral muscle

Montreal Alouettes' Najee Murray (12) brings down Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Dalton Schoen during first half CFL football action in Montreal, Saturday, July 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Montreal Alouettes' Najee Murray (12) brings down Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Dalton Schoen during first half CFL football action in Montreal, Saturday, July 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon