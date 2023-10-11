SOS violence conjugale workers adopt strike mandate

Workers at SOS violence conjugale have just given themselves a mandate for an unlimited general strike, to be called at the appropriate time.

The small union, part of the CSQ, comprises 14 workers.

They have not yet set a strike date, but say they are "ready for any eventuality," depending on how negotiations progress with their employer.

As this is a domestic violence service, essential services should be maintained if a strike is called.



The collective agreement expired in March 2020. Several points are in dispute, mainly work organization, but also work-life balance. And the wage issue has yet to be settled, the union announced on Wednesday.



