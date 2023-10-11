Montreal

    • SOS violence conjugale workers adopt strike mandate

    SOS Conjugale said it is harder for some domestic violence victims to access their services if they are home all day with an abusive partner. (image: Alliance MH2) SOS Conjugale said it is harder for some domestic violence victims to access their services if they are home all day with an abusive partner. (image: Alliance MH2)

    Workers at SOS violence conjugale have just given themselves a mandate for an unlimited general strike, to be called at the appropriate time.

    The small union, part of the CSQ, comprises 14 workers.

    They have not yet set a strike date, but say they are "ready for any eventuality," depending on how negotiations progress with their employer.

    As this is a domestic violence service, essential services should be maintained if a strike is called.

    The collective agreement expired in March 2020. Several points are in dispute, mainly work organization, but also work-life balance. And the wage issue has yet to be settled, the union announced on Wednesday.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 11, 2023.

     

    DEVELOPING Live updates: Day 5 of the latest Israel-Hamas war

    The Israeli military said more than 1,200 people, including 155 soldiers, have died in Israel since Saturday's incursion. In Gaza, the health ministry says more than 1,050 have been killed and over 5,100 injured.

    DEVELOPING As Israel strikes Gaza neighbourhoods, Netanyahu and opposition agree on unity

    Palestinians in the sealed-off Gaza Strip scrambled to find safety Wednesday, as Israeli strikes demolished entire neighbourhoods, hospitals ran low on supplies and a power blackout was expected within hours, further deepening the misery of a war sparked by a deadly mass incursion of Hamas militants.

