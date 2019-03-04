

CTV Montreal





Jury deliberations in the case of a woman accused of killing her two daughters stretched into their fifth day on Monday.

Jurors can return a verdict finding Adele Sorella guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, manslaughter, non-criminal responsible for the deaths due to mental problems or acquittal in the deaths of nine-year-old Amanda and eight-year-old Sabrina.

The bodies of the two girls were founded in the family home on March 30, 2009. While there were no signs of violence on their bodies, the Crown has suggested the two may have been killed in a hyperbaric chamber used to treat Sabrina's juvenile arthritis.

In 2013, Sorella was convicted of first degree murder for the deaths of Amanda and Sabrina but an appeals court later overturned the verdict and ordered a new trial. The jury in that original trial returned a verdict after four days.

Mention of the first trial was not permitted in front of the jury during the trial.