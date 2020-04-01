MONTREAL -- The Quebec government has chosen Sophie Brochu, the former leader of Energir, to replace Eric Martel at the head of Hydro-Quebec.

The appointment of Brochu - whose name has been associated with the Crown corporation more than once in recent weeks - was made Wednesday afternoon.

Brochu becomes the first woman appointed to head the Crown corporation.

Brochu joined Energir in 1997, when the company was known as Gaz Metropolitain. She then assumed the role of vice-president of business development. She then held various positions, ultimately becoming, in 2007, president and chief executive officer.

Quebec did not take long to choose the new head of Hydro-Quebec, following the departure of Martel, after a single mandate, was announced on March 11.

Martel will take control of Bombardier - his former employer - where he will replace the president and chief executive officer Alain Bellemare as of Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2020.