

CTV Montreal





The son of Liberal MNA and former Health Minister Gaetan Barrette was sentenced Thursday to eight months of house arrest for a hit and run in 2017.

Geoffroy Barrette was driving his father's SUV in October 2017 when he made a lefthand turn shortly after midnight and struck a 27-year-old cyclist.

Barrette then fled the scene, making a U-turn and driving the wrong way down a one-way street.

It was established in court that Barrette had been at a party earlier in the evening, but prosecutors did not prove he was impaired.

In court on Thursday Geoffroy Barrette said he regretted his actions and the injury he caused to the cyclist, who has since recovered.

the Crown and Barrette's defence attorney suggested that Barrette be sentenced to house arrest, during which he will not be able to consume alcohol. He will also have to pay the victim $1,000 for the damage to his bicycle.

Gaetan Barrette was in court for the hearing.