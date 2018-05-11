

CTV Montreal





The son of a man whose body was found in Saint-Laurent early Friday morning has been arrested.

Montreal police say human remains were discovered in an area near Albert Einstein St. and Marie Curie Ave. in the Saint-Laurent Technopark.

The major crimes unit took over the case after traces of violence were found on the 59-year-old victim’s body.

The Surete du Quebec arrested a 23-year-old man in Mont-Laurier in the Laurentians at 2:45 p.m. in relation to the crime. Montreal police spokesperson Andree-Anne Picard confirmed that he is the son of the victim.

Picard said he will be questioned by investigators in Montreal.

“The circumstances of this homicide are still unknown at the moment,” she said.

It's not yet clear how the body was discovered.

This is the eighth homicide of the year in Montreal.