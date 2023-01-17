'Sometimes I just don't see the end,' Maisonneuve-Rosemont nurse speaks about working excessive overtime

Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital emergency nurse Amelie Richard started her shift at midnight after her colleagues on the evening shift completed a sit in on Monday night.

Around 100 nurses at the hospital are threatening to quit and signed a petition calling for their manager's immediate resignation for imposing mandatory overtime requirements on the staff.

Richard is one of those. She worked three 16-hour days in the space of four days the prior weekend, and spoke about what that feels like.

"Sometimes I just don't see the end," she said. "I think we're going to continue this always, when I think it's not a solution. I think we need to do something."

Richard said if the hospital wants to hire staff to make up its chronic labour shortage, it needs to show that it's a good place to work where health-care staff can do their jobs.

"I don't have kids, but I have a lot of colleagues that have family and have kids, and I don't know how they live like this," she said.

The nurses union (FIQ) spokesperson Sonia Djelidi said that the union began meeting with the health and social services board that runs the hospital (CIUSSS-EIM) Tuesday morning.

The board said on Monday to avoid the emergency room at the hospital overnight due to the "exceptional situation."

The ER has since reopened.

She added that the Quebec Ministry of Health has not contacted the union yet.

Health Minister Christian Dube said on Twitter that he met with the board head on Monday to discuss the situation.

He called it "untenable."

According to the ER monitoring site Index Sante, the Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hosptial is operating at 115 per cent capacity, one of 15 Montreal hospitals above 100 per cent capacity.

The situation, Richard said, would go from bad to destruction if 100 to 150 nurses decided to leave the hospital for good.

"We're going to fall," she said. "It would be a disaster."