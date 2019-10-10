Guess what's closing this weekend?

Roads.

Between Friday Oct. 11 just before midnight and Monday morning at 5 a.m., avoiding the Turcot Interchange may not be a bad idea, as the Ville-Marie Expressway will be closed in each direction and Highway 20 will be closed heading west. Come next week there will be a few exits opening, while one very notable road will be narrowed.

Ville-Marie Expressway (Highway 720)

The Ville-Marie Expressway (Highway 720) east and west will be completely closed from the Ville Marie tunnel to the Turcot Interchange all weekend.

Highway 20

Highway 20 westbound will be completely closed between the Turcot Interchange and the entrance from Sainte-Anne-de Bellevue Blvd all weekend.

Ramps opening/road narrowing

As of Monday, Oct. 14 at 5 a.m.: