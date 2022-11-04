Some Quebec colleges say Ottawa denies 80 to 90 per cent of study permits from Africa

A young woman studies at the College de Maisonneuve in Montreal, Sunday, March 13, 2016 (file photo). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes A young woman studies at the College de Maisonneuve in Montreal, Sunday, March 13, 2016 (file photo). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon