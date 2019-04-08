

The Canadian Press





Many children living in Quebec, including some who were born in the province, don’t have access to healthcare covered by public health insurance, according to a new report from L’Observatoire des tout-petits.

The organization said some of these are children born in Quebec of parents who fled their country of origin to escape persecution but whose asylum application was not accepted. Quebec’s health insurance board won’t give access to health insurance for a child who is a Canadian citizen if their parents’ status isn’t regularized, which can take from a few months to a few years.

The organization said it doesn’t have data on exactly how many families are affected by this situation across Quebec.

Director Fannie Dagenais said many studies show that a child who doesn’t have access to timely care could later develop disabilities, developmental disorders or chronic diseases.

She added that immigrants with precarious status are a particularly vulnerable group, with families generally living in worse conditions, having low incomes and difficult working conditions.