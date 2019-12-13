MONTREAL -- Some products sold at a vegan grocery store in Montreal may contain traces of milk substances, eggs, and gluten, the ministry of agriculture, fisheries and food announced on Friday.

The products were sold before Dec. 12 from 57 Vegane, located at 5475 Royalmount Ave., in Montreal, the ministry said in a notice.

The notice applies to the following products:

Falafels authentiques cuits au fours, 325 g, because the label says it is gluten-free, but traces of gluten could be found in the product.

Falafels authentiques frits, 325 g, because the label says it is gluten-free, but traces of gluten could be found in the product.

Choco-coco, packages of four units, may contain traces of dairy products.

Macaroni salad, 24 oz, may contain eggs.

They were sold at other grocery stores, not just 57 Vegane, the ministry said.

The falafels were packed in transparent plastic bags and sold frozen. The “choco-coco” were packaged in transparent plastic bags and sold at room temperature. The macaroni salad was packaged in a transparent plastic dish and sold refrigerated. The product labels included, in addition to their own name, the words "57 Végane. Ready to eat / ready-to-eat," the ministry said.

57 Vegane has voluntarily recalled the products and have agreed to disseminate a warning about the possible contamination as a precaution, the ministry added.

"This warning is only for people who are allergic to gluten, eggs or milk," the ministry's notice said. "Also, these people, if they have a unit of one of these products in their possession, are advised not to consume it and return it to the establishment where they purchased it. It should be noted that no case of illness associated with the consumption of this food has been reported to MAPAQ so far."