MONTREAL -- The family of the security guard who was involved in an incident outside of a Walmart in Sherbrooke has decided to donate part of the money collected during a crowdfunding campaign to two organizations in the health sector.

The campaign, which was initiated shortly after the incident, was stopped on April 7 when contradictory information surrounding the events surfaced. It was later reactivated and by Monday, had raised nearly $160,000.

The person who started the campaign, Aurélien Hallade, said the funds will be distributed as expected to the wife and children of Philippe Jean, the security guard. The family decided to redistribute part of the money to the trauma department of the Fleurimont Hospital and Opération Enfants Soleil, for sick children.

The initial understanding of the incident in the parking lot shifted when a suspect was arrested. Shortly after Jean was struck by a vehicle, 25-year-old Nacime Kouddar was arrested and charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and hit and run. He was released on April 8, while awaiting his next court date on August 3.

The Sherbrooke police had initially indicated that after an argument, Jean was struck by a car driven by Kouddar and dragged over the hood for several metres, before being thrown to the ground because of a brisk move by the driver.

Kouddar’s lawyer said a few days after his arrest that a surveillance video of the parking lot offered a very different version of events, which is when the campaign was paused. Since the Crown didn’t object releasing Kouddar while awaiting his next court date, the video hasn’t been used as evidence yet, but it will be later on.

The development Jean’s state of health is currently unknown. He was seriously injured during the incident.

