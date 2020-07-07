Advertisement
Some Montreal bar owners worry mandatory masks could hurt their bottom line
Published Tuesday, July 7, 2020 5:58PM EDT
MONTREAL -- Some restaurants and bar owners are worried about Montreal's new plan to make masks mandatory in all indoor public spaces.
Recently allowed to reopen after months of COVID-19 closures, some say business is already slow and this new measure won't help -- while others say it ight be enough to reassure wary customers.
