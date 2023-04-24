Some medical procedures cost more in private clinics, Quebec study finds
A study has found the cost of surgeries and other procedures performed in the private sector in Quebec far exceeds their public-sector equivalents, sometimes by as much as 150 per cent.
The study was based on data obtained by the Institut de recherche et d'informations socioéconomiques (IRIS) through an access to information request. IRIS looked at a pilot project initiated in 2016 by former Health and Social Services Minister Gaétan Barrette, which aimed to compare the costs of five types of surgeries and procedures between the public network and three private clinics.
Anne Plourde, a researcher at IRIS, reports, among other things, that in 2019-2020, the cost of a carpal tunnel surgery averaged $908 in the private sector compared to $495 in the public sector; a short colonoscopy cost $739 in the private sector compared to $290 in a public institution.
Between 2018-2019 and 2019-2020, in the public sector, the cost decreased by 11 per cent for cataract surgeries, 38 per cent for long colonoscopies, and 13 per cent for short colonoscopies, while it increased by three per cent, four per cent, and 81 per cent respectively in private medical centers.
Plourde added that the conditions negotiated by the Quebec government with private clinics as part of the pilot project are incentives to increase costs.
Ten days ago, a coalition of dozens of organizations criticized the Health Plan unveiled by Health Minister Christian Dubé, calling it an attack on the pillars of the public system, which include universality and accessibility.
The coalition expressed concern that the privatization of the health care system is accelerating, claiming that the private sector is not there to provide free health care, but to make a profit.
-- This report was first published by The Canadian Press in French on Monday, April 24, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
MISSING
MISSING | Montreal police looking for 83-year-old man missing since Sunday
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW THIS MORNING | PSAC workers return to picket lines for day 6 of strike action
More than 150,000 federal workers will return to the picket lines in Ottawa and across Canada today, after weekend contract talks failed to produce a new deal to end one of the largest strikes in Canadian history.
Most Canadians oppose recognizing King Charles as head of state: survey
Most Canadians do not want to recognize King Charles as head of state, and opposition to swearing an oath to him, singing 'God Save the King' at official ceremonies and putting his face on currency is even higher, according to new data from the Angus Reid Institute.
Kim Potter, Minnesota officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright, freed
Kim Potter, the Minnesota police officer who mistook her gun for a Taser and killed Daunte Wright in 2021, was released from prison early Monday.
The man in a hurry: King Charles III rushes to make a mark
With the coronation just weeks away, King Charles III and Buckingham Palace machine are working at top speed to show the new King at work.
Kenya president says cult deaths akin to terrorism
Kenyan President William Ruto said Monday that the starvation deaths of dozens of followers of a pastor in the south of the country is akin to terrorism.
WATCH | Moose sneaks into Alaska movie theatre, starts snacking on popcorn
Surveillance footage from a movie theatre in Alaska shows a moose wandering into the building and snacking on popcorn.
'Dancing With the Stars' judge Len Goodman dies at 78
Len Goodman, a long-serving judge on 'Dancing with the Stars' and 'Strictly Come Dancing' who helped revive interest in ballroom dancing on both sides of the Atlantic, has died, his agent said Monday. He was 78.
Foreigners airlifted out; Sudanese seek refuge from fighting
As foreign governments airlifted hundreds of their diplomats and other citizens from Sudan, Sudanese on Monday desperately sought ways to escape the chaos, fearing that the country's two rival generals will escalate their all-out battle for power once evacuations were completed.
Massive gold heist at Toronto Pearson likely needed insider knowledge, expert says
The theft of more than $20 million worth of gold and other valuables from Toronto Pearson International Airport this week likely required insider knowledge of the airport and its operations, a security expert says.
Toronto
-
No fines issued by hospitals under Ontario's new long-term care law: province, OHA
No one has been fined in Ontario so far under a new law that can require patients to pay a daily $400 penalty if they refuse to move from a hospital to a long-term care home not of their choosing, the province and its hospitals say.
-
Massive gold heist at Toronto Pearson likely needed insider knowledge, expert says
The theft of more than $20 million worth of gold and other valuables from Toronto Pearson International Airport this week likely required insider knowledge of the airport and its operations, a security expert says.
-
Toronto dates added to Drake's North America tour
Drake has added two Toronto dates to his North American 'It’s All A Blur' Tour.
Atlantic
-
Maritimers take stunning, colourful photos of northern lights
Maritimers were busy taking photos of the aurora borealis Sunday night and early Monday morning.
-
Pride flag allegedly set on fire at Halifax-area high school
The RCMP has been called in to investigate a possible hate crime at a Halifax-area school after a pride flag was reportedly taken down and set on fire.
-
Nova Scotia RCMP investigate theft from park dedicated to two women killed by gunman
The husband of a woman killed in the Nova Scotia mass shooting three years ago is offering a reward for information about a theft from a memorial park that pays tribute to her life.
London
-
Police search for suspects in connection to downtown London, Ont. shooting
London, Ont. police were notified around 2:45 a.m. Sunday that possible gunshots were fired in the area of Richmond Street and Oxford Street East.
-
Section of Bruce Peninsula now ‘protected land’
The Nature Conservancy of Canada has purchased a section of “environmentally sensitive” land on the Bruce Peninsula.
-
Rain or snow expected in London region on Monday
Sunshine is on the way for the week just behind a day of possible flurries and rain showers on Monday. Temperatures are actually forecast to be slightly below the normal level of 15 C for this time of year.
Northern Ontario
-
Woman, 22, killed in single-vehicle crash on Capreol Lake Road in Sudbury
A 22-year-old woman has died as the result of a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on Capreol Lake Road in Greater Sudbury.
-
Sudbury shooter still at large, police say
A fatal shooting took place inside a sports bar on Notre Dame Avenue Friday night in Greater Sudbury and police say the suspect is still at large.
-
Cape Breton man has close encounter with bobcat
For more than 40 years, Harry Pollett has lived in East Bay, N.S., but this weekend is the first time he's had an encounter with a bobcat.
Calgary
-
Chemical spill forced evacuation of northeast Calgary business: officials
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a northeast Calgary business Monday morning after a chemical spill resulted in a toxic cloud of gas in the facility.
-
Man injured in northeast Calgary shooting
A man was shot in the northeast community of Saddle Ridge late Sunday night, officials said.
-
1 dead in Saturday afternoon avalanche at Lake Louise
One person died in an avalanche at the Lake Louise Ski Resort on Saturday.
Kitchener
-
Arthur Street between Elmira and St. Jacobs closed for railway crossing work
A portion of Arthur Street between Elmira and St. Jacobs is closing for one week.
-
Police believe fires near Bingemans were intentionally set
Waterloo regional police are investigating a pair of fires near Bingemans Centre Drive that investigators believe were intentionally set.
-
City staff report to recommend changes to fireworks bylaw in Kitchener
A report by Kitchener city staff will recommend changes to the city’s current fireworks bylaw, limiting the days and times fireworks will be allowed.
Vancouver
-
What you wear at Vancouver public pools now up for debate
The Vancouver Park Board is set to vote on new guidelines for attire that's allowed and not allowed at public pools across the city.
-
Vancouver city council to hear presentation proposing 2% shift in commercial and residential tax distribution ratio
Vancouver city council will hear a presentation this week that calls for a two per cent shift in commercial and residential tax distribution ratio over the next four years.
-
Parents of Vernon toddler seek living kidney donor for life-changing transplant
Megan and Brian Nekrash found out at their 20-week ultrasound that their son would be born with only one kidney, and it was likely to fail. But the Vernon couple didn’t expect expect the baby boy they named Dylan would need a kidney transplant so soon.
Edmonton
-
Oilers come from behind to edge Kings 5-4 in OT and even playoff series
The Edmonton Oilers' theme heading into the fourth game of their playoff series with the Los Angeles Kings was to keep hammering at the rock until it split.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Warm Monday, showers and breezy Tuesday
Mild afternoons and some occasional showers in Edmonton this week. Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday evening look to be the most likely timeframs for showers.
-
Public service union strike day 6: Pickets target locations with more impact
One of Canada's largest labour disruptions has entered a sixth day as the union representing thousands of striking public-service workers looks to hamper access to ports.
Windsor
-
These two red light camera intersections in Windsor collect the most tickets
Two Windsor intersections are catching more red light runners compared to the others, according to a report by the city.
-
Amherstburg road reopens after 'active investigation'
County Road 10 in Ahmherstburg reopened around 11 p.m. on Sunday after what was described as an active investigation.'
-
Woman reported missing in Chatham-Kent
Police in Chatham-Kent are asking the public to keep an eye out for a person reported missing. Debra Parker, 69, was last seen in Merlin on Sunday around 8 a
Regina
-
Local Regina businesses show off 'coworking' concept with new location
'Co-working' has become popular across the country. The practice of entrepreneurs renting individual offices side by side and sharing common space and boardrooms has recently been used by two well known Regina businesses.
-
Sask. man whose allegations led to trial over police 'Starlight Tours' dies at 56
A Saskatchewan man at the centre of an infamous police misconduct trial passed away on April 2.
-
Retallack Street police operation ends in charges for 2 people
Two people are facing numerous charges following a police operation conducted last week, Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | PSAC workers return to picket lines for day 6 of strike action
More than 150,000 federal workers will return to the picket lines in Ottawa and across Canada today, after weekend contract talks failed to produce a new deal to end one of the largest strikes in Canadian history.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Grieving eastern Ontario family urges drivers to slow down on Hwy. 7.
A grieving family is urging drivers to slow down and focus on the road after a family member was killed in a crash just metres from their home in eastern Ontario.
-
New York State earthquake rattles residents in Ottawa and eastern Ontario
Earthquakes Canada reported a magnitude 4.1 earthquake 20 km southwest of Watertown, New York at 2:10 p.m. on Sunday. Residents in Ottawa, Kingston, Montreal and the Toronto area reported feeling the earthquake.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man whose allegations led to trial over police 'Starlight Tours' dies at 56
A Saskatchewan man at the centre of an infamous police misconduct trial passed away on April 2.
-
Saskatoon Blades earn themselves another matchup at SaskTel Centre
The Saskatoon Blades proved they’re not ready to hang it up for the season, beating the Red Deer Rebels 5-3 on Sunday and earning themselves a final matchup in the best-of-seven playoff series.
-
Saskatoon police investigate suspicious apartment fire
Saskatoon police are investigating what has been deemed a suspicious fire in an apartment building Friday morning.