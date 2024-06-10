Some areas of Old Montreal permanently going pedestrian-only, others just for the summer

The City of Montreal has unveiled its plans to pedestrianize some sections of Old Montreal.

Part of the project includes blocking car access to Place Jacques-Cartier, Saint-Paul Street and the area in front of Notre-Dame Basilica all year round.

In addition, two other high-traffic areas will be pedestrianized for the summer: Place d'Armes and de la Commune Street.

City officials tell Noovo Info that traffic will also be reversed on Saint Sulpice Street between de la Commune and Notre-Dame streets.

"It'll relieve congestion at the bottom, but I'm afraid it'll clog up the top towards the cathedral," said Enzo Duprat, manager of Le Petit Dep. "I'm afraid it'll be a bit more of a mess if everyone goes up that way."

The city says it also wants to create “a sustainable mobility corridor” on de la Commune Street between Saint-Laurent Boulevard and Berri Street.

“People are sitting on the terrace and want to sip their beer or eat their burger, and there's someone right in front going 'vroom vroom.' It's not pleasant,” said Terrasse Jacques-Cartier manager Amir Édir.

The project would widen the pedestrian space, maintain terraces and include a two-way bicycle path on the south side of the street.

Some of the restrictions on the soon-to-be one-way street include only allowing access to buses, cabs, local delivery trucks and emergency vehicles.

The pedestrianization plan was first proposed last year at the Montreal Climate Summit.

The changes are expected to take place starting mid-July.