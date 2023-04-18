Some 200 long-term care residents forced to move from troubled Montreal facilities

Some 200 vulnerable residents are being forced to move out of two Montreal-area long-term care homes that were put under trusteeship last fall amid allegations of poor treatment.

The health authority representing western Montreal has confirmed that all the residents of the Floralies Lachine and Floralies LaSalle homes are being relocated out of concern for their health and safety.

A report by a retired Health Department employee made public last fall alleged "abuse in all its forms" at the privately owned residences, including violence and negligence on the part of employees.

The two residences were put under trusteeship on Sept. 1, 2022, shortly after a streptococcus A outbreak last summer killed six people.

The health authority says the situation at the residences has stabilized but the move is necessary to ensure the long-term well-being of residents.

The management of the Floralies residences say they were shocked by the news and worried about the impact the move will have on residents.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 18, 2023