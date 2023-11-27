Some 148,000 Hydro-Quebec customers lose power Monday morning
More than 148,000 Quebec households lost power Monday morning, according to Hydro-Quebec.
The two regions most affected by the blackouts were the Quebec City and Eastern Townships regions, with over 62,000 and nearly 40,000 customers, respectively, plunged into darkness. In Monteregie, some 17,000 customers lost power; in Chaudière-Appalaches, more than 12,000 customers were without power; in Mauricie, nearly 6,000 and the Centre-du-Québec region, more than 7,000.
Francis Labbé, a spokesperson for the utility's public affairs department, explained that the five regions most affected by blackouts were those where snowfall in recent hours had been heaviest.
The heavy snow causes tree branches to break off and fall on power lines.
Labbé rsaid Hydro-Québec was hopeful that most outages could be restored during the day on Monday.
At dawn, the utility was conducting an inventory of available resources in regions not affected by the outages, including Montreal and the Montérégie, so that they could travel to the affected areas and assist colleagues in recovery efforts.
Earlier this month, in presenting Hydro-Québec's Action Plan 2035, President and CEO Michael Sabia said the state-owned company planned to invest $90 to $110 billion over the next 12 years to increase its generating capacity and enhance its transmission network's capacity. He added that between $45 and $50 billion should be used to ensure infrastructure reliability, which the utility expects will reduce the frequency of outages by 35 per cent over the next seven to 10 years.
To provide better service, Hydro-Québec plans to deploy new equipment on the distribution network, such as composite poles and conductor protectors, and adopt practices such as light undergrounding of power lines.
- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 27, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Environment Canada issues snowfall warnings in parts of Quebec
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Israel and Hamas look to extend ceasefire on its final day, with one more swap planned
International mediators were pressing to extend a ceasefire in Gaza that has halted the deadliest Israeli-Palestinian violence in decades but is set to expire after Monday, as Israel and Hamas prepared for a fourth exchange of militant-held hostages for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.
Montreal police investigate vandalism at Jewish school, firebombing incident
Montreal police say they are investigating an act of vandalism found at a Jewish school in Saint-Laurent. They are also looking into an attempted firebombing at a Jewish institution.
What's Merriam-Webster's word of the year for 2023? Hint: Be true to yourself
In an age of deepfakes and post-truth, as artificial intelligence rose and Elon Musk turned Twitter into X, the Merriam-Webster word of the year for 2023 is "authentic."
'No doubt' stability of a marketplace brings costs down: advocate on grocery code of conduct
Canada's grocery code of conduct is in the final stages with advocates saying it would help lower food prices while big grocers say it won't.
Police arrest suspect in shooting of 3 men of Palestinian descent near University of Vermont
Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting of three young men of Palestinian descent who were attending a Thanksgiving holiday gathering near the University of Vermont campus Saturday evening.
4 teens, 1 woman killed in crash in Huntsville, Ont.
Five people are dead, including four teens between 15 and 17 years-old, after a late-night crash in the Town of Huntsville.
Quebec teachers' strike: Staff may be on strike until Christmas, says union vice-president
The over 65,000 teachers in Quebec who began striking on Thursday may continue off the job until Christmas if an agreement isn't reached, according to the union.
Poor Inuit housing 'direct result of colonialism': federal housing advocate
A federal housing advocate is accusing every level of government in Canada of failing to uphold the Inuit's right to housing -- and therefore denying their human rights.
Rescuers attempt manual digging to free 41 Indian workers trapped for over 2 weeks in tunnel
Authorities in India said on Monday they were set to begin manual digging of what they hoped was the final phase of rescuing the 41 construction workers trapped in a collapsed mountain tunnel in the country's north for over two weeks.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario to take responsibility for Gardiner Expressway and DVP from Toronto
The Doug Ford government will take responsibility for the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway from Toronto, potentially saving the city billions of dollars.
-
One dead after fatal fire at Toronto shelter hotel
One person is dead following a two-alarm fire at one of the city’s shelter hotels, paramedics confirm.
-
Man found dead in Hamilton; suspect last seen running through mall
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found deceased in Hamilton.
Atlantic
-
Newfoundland Christmas parade cancelled over 'firearms situation' in St. John's
A Christmas parade in St. John's, N.L., has been cancelled today due to what police are calling a firearms situation in the city's downtown.
-
Halifax District RCMP investigate stabbing in Lake Echo
The Halifax District RCMP is investigating a report of a stabbing in Lake Echo on Saturday.
-
One person dead, 63 confirmed cases in salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupe: PHAC
The Public Health Agency of Canada says one person has died after a salmonella outbreak linked to Malichita and Rudy brand cantaloupes.
London
-
Environment Canada issues snow squall watch
Starting overnight Monday into Tuesday, the first significant lake-effect flurries and snow squalls of the season are forecast to develop.
-
Yuk Yuk's returns to London
London's new and only Yuk Yuk’s can be found at the Double Tree by Hilton on King Street.
-
Number of people using Ontario food banks rose 38 per cent last year: report
A report released today indicates the number of people who used Ontario food banks went up 38 per cent last year, which it says is the largest single-year increase recorded by the province's food bank network.
Northern Ontario
-
Employee of Sudbury business charged with stealing $712K from employer
A now former employee with a Sudbury business has been charged with fraud and is accused of stealing from their employer over a period of seven years.
-
Ontario NDP seeks to make it illegal for drivers to pass on solid double yellow lines
Chad Belanger was left with a broken neck, ribs, collarbone and sternum, a bruised heart and lungs, a concussion and PTSD following a crash caused by a truck that crossed a solid double yellow line to pass another vehicle in northern Ontario.
-
Heavy snowfall warning in effect for areas near Sault Ste. Marie
Environment Canada issued a heavy snowfall warning Monday for Sault Ste. Marie and surrounding areas.
Calgary
-
Woman found shot in southeast Calgary
Calgary police are investigating after a woman was found shot on Monday morning.
-
Shuttle plan for Red Line closure gets its first rush hour test
Three days into the city's largest ever replacement shuttle operation and the system is facing its first test as commuters start their work week.
-
Smith's sovereignty act plans expected to be unveiled Monday
Alberta's premier is expected to reveal on Monday her plans to invoke her government's sovereignty act over the federal 2035 target for a net-zero electricity grid.
Kitchener
-
Police release images in connection to Fairview Park Mall jewelry store robbery
Waterloo regional police are investigating a jewelry store robbery at Fairview Park Mall.
-
Up to 15 cm of snow possible in Waterloo-Wellington Monday
The first big snowfall of the season is expected to hit the area Monday.
-
Video shows impaired driver lied: Guelph police
A Markham man is facing several charges after he allegedly denied he was driving a vehicle involved in a crash Saturday night and instead allowed his friend to be arrested.
Vancouver
-
Landslide closes section of Stanley Park seawall
A section of the Stanley Park seawall has been closed due to a landslide, according to officials.
-
B.C. in court against pharma companies in bid to certify opioid class-action lawsuit
The British Columbia government goes up against dozens of health care and pharmaceutical companies in court Monday in a bid to get certification for a class-action lawsuit over the costs of the opioid crisis.
-
Largest First Nation in B.C. votes to take over child and family services for its members
British Columbia's largest First Nation has voted to take over authority of child and family services for its members.
Edmonton
-
Crash affecting southbound Highway 2 traffic: police
Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash Monday morning on Highway 2 near Wetaskiwin, but no one was seriously injured, Mounties say.
-
Fire destroys house in Ambleside neighbourhood
Firefighters were called early Monday morning to a southwest Edmonton home for the second time in recent months, neighbours say.
-
Smith's sovereignty act plans expected to be unveiled Monday
Alberta's premier is expected to reveal on Monday her plans to invoke her government's sovereignty act over the federal 2035 target for a net-zero electricity grid.
Windsor
-
Emergency meeting held in Ottawa about hiring for Windsor battery plant
An emergency meeting was held in Ottawa about hiring for the NextStar battery plant in Windsor.
-
Wheat freighter stuck in Detroit River near Belle Isle
A freighter carrying 12,000 tonnes of wheat got stuck Monday morning in U.S. waters.
-
Man retrieving his pet gets charged with assault: CKPS
Chatham-Kent police say a Wallaceburg man has been charged with assault while he was retrieving his pet from a home.
Regina
-
After predicting a surplus, Sask. now forecasts a $251M deficit
After predicting a surplus of $736 million, the Saskatchewan government is now forecasting a deficit of $250.5 million in its mid-year financial report released on Monday.
-
'Great for Moose Jaw': Fan support strong for NLL game in southern Sask.
On Saturday, lacrosse history was made as the first professional game was played in the southern part of Saskatchewan.
-
Sask. government reveals more details on cost of WestJet direct flights deal
The Government of Saskatchewan says it has spent $130,000 so far in a $2.2 million deal to provide flights between Saskatoon and Minneapolis. The province has entered into a similar deal for Regina.
Ottawa
-
Choo choo! Here's when the CPKC Holiday train will pass through eastern Ontario
All aboard the Canadian Pacific Kansas City Holiday Train, which is making a comeback for its 25th year in eastern Ontario on Monday and Tuesday.
-
Smith Falls, Ont. OPP arrest two in drugs, firearms bust
Ontario Provincial Police in Lanark County have charged two people in connection to a drug bust at a home in Smith Falls on Nov. 23.
-
Woman in her 50s killed in two-vehicle crash on Carp Road
Ottawa police say a woman in her 50s has died after a two-vehicle crash in the city's rural west end.
Saskatoon
-
After predicting a surplus, Sask. now forecasts a $251M deficit
After predicting a surplus of $736 million, the Saskatchewan government is now forecasting a deficit of $250.5 million in its mid-year financial report released on Monday.
-
Sask. premier signs agreement with Métis Nation-Saskatchewan on firearms safety
The Métis Nation-Saskatchewan (MN-S) signed two agreements with the provincial premier on Saturday, including one that addresses firearms education and permitting.
-
Too soon for pond skating, Saskatoon Fire Department says
The Saskatoon Fire Department is warning residents to think twice before trying to skate on any frozen ponds just yet.