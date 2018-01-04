Socalled Sings Yiddish w/The Warhol Dervish string quartet

January 27 2018 at 8:00 p.m.

Dorshei Emet, 18 Cleve Rd, Hampstead

Tickets: $25/$15 students

Available at: www.socalled-sings-yiddish.eventbrite.ca

Info: 514-486-9400 or executivedirector@dorshei-emet.org