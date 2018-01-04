Socalled Sings Yiddish w/The Warhol Dervish string quartet
Published Thursday, January 4, 2018 1:49PM EST
Socalled Sings Yiddish w/The Warhol Dervish string quartet
January 27 2018 at 8:00 p.m.
Dorshei Emet, 18 Cleve Rd, Hampstead
Tickets: $25/$15 students
Available at: www.socalled-sings-yiddish.eventbrite.ca
Info: 514-486-9400 or executivedirector@dorshei-emet.org
Latest Montreal News
- With no heating, NDG businesses forced to temporarily close
- Travellers brace for mighty storm as flights affected along eastern seaboard
- De Gascogne bakery chain closes all locations
- Air Transat and regulator sued over incident that left passengers stranded
- Man arrested twice within a week at Quebec City swimming pool