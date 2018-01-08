Shabbat Shira at Dorshei Emet is proud to present the Montreal Premiere of Socalled Sings Yiddish w/The Warhol Dervish string quartet. Experience the Rebirth of Yiddish Cool: This isn’t your Bubbie or Zaide’s klezmer anymore!

January 27 2018 at 8:00 p.m.

Dorshei Emet, 18 Cleve Rd, Hampstead QC H3X 1A6

Tickets: $25/$15 students

available at: www.socalled-sings-yiddish.eventbrite.ca

At the door (cash only): $30/$20 students

​​