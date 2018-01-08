Socalled does Yiddish Cool at upcoming Dorshei Emet Concert
Published Monday, January 8, 2018 10:51AM EST
Shabbat Shira at Dorshei Emet is proud to present the Montreal Premiere of Socalled Sings Yiddish w/The Warhol Dervish string quartet. Experience the Rebirth of Yiddish Cool: This isn’t your Bubbie or Zaide’s klezmer anymore!
January 27 2018 at 8:00 p.m.
Dorshei Emet, 18 Cleve Rd, Hampstead QC H3X 1A6
Tickets: $25/$15 students
available at: www.socalled-sings-yiddish.eventbrite.ca
At the door (cash only): $30/$20 students
Latest Montreal News
- Laval's Place Bell apologizes to fans of The Killers after problems during show
- Montreal's snow clearing operation begins tonight
- Montreal race-relations group denounces H&M for ad with 'racial slur'
- Harding not perfect but reasonable: lawyer for one of Lac-Megantic accused
- Dispatch centre power outages forced Urgences Sante to go to 'Plan C' over the weekend