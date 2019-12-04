MONTREAL -- Local baseball fans can forget about the much-discussed 'sister city' concept of bringing baseball back to Montreal - at least until 2028.

Rick Kriseman, mayor of St. Petersburg, Florida, announced Wednesday that he is refusing to grant permission to the Tampa Bay Rays to negotiate with any another market to play the team's home games anywhere other than Tropicana Field.

The franchise's lease at the stadium in St. Petersburg runs through the 2027 Major League Baseball season.

The mayor said, "the two parties have agreed that the best approach in this matter is to respect the existing agreement."

Kriseman said the Rays also refused his offer to renew efforts to find the team a permanent new home in the Tampa Bay area, including Hillsborough County and the metropolitan Tampa area.

"In order to respect the contract, if the Rays organization wants to take its shared team concept with Montreal any further, it must do so only with the 2028 season or later in mind," Kriseman said.

Earlier this year, Major League Baseball approved the Tamps Bay Rays’ request to explore the possibility of splitting regular-season games in Florida and Montreal.

A group of Montreal investors headed by Stephen Bronfman publicly approved of the plan.

Fans nicknamed the prospective shared team the "Ex-Rays."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2019.