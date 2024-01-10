MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Snowstorm cuts power, closes schools in Quebec

    Tens of thousands of homes are in the dark Wednesday morning after 15 cm of snow struck Quebec.

    The Eastern Townships region is the hardest hit, with more than 29,000 homes without power.

    Bas-Saint-Laurent and the Outaouais are a distant second and third, with 1,828 and 1,707 outages, respectively.

    In Montreal, 259 customers have no electricity.

    The city is no longer under a winter storm warning by Environment and Climate Change Canada as the snow and freezing rain turns to rain Wednesday morning.

    Between 10 and 20 mm of rain is forecasted, and this messy mix of precipitation may cause difficult travel conditions during rush hour.

    Drier weather is expected by Wednesday afternoon.

    Temperatures are expected to dip Thursday and Friday, but another storm is expected Friday night into Saturday, with 15 to 20 cm of snow predicted to fall.

    SCHOOL CLOSURES

    The following schools are closed due to the weather:

    • Arundel Elementary School
    • Grenville Elementary School
    • Joliette Elementary School
    • Joliette High School
    • Knowlton Academy
    • Laurentia Elementary School
    • Laurentian Elementary School
    • Laurentian Regional High School
    • Morin Heights Elementary School
    • Peter Hall School
    • Rawdon Elementary School
    • Sainte-Agathe Academy
    • Sainte-Adele Elementary School
    • CDC Lachute 

    MONTREAL-AREA SNOW REMOVAL

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Tax breaks you should know about for 2024

    It’s a new year, which means that the 2023 tax year is officially over and Canadians can begin filing their tax returns. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew shares some of the most important tax breaks you should look into this tax season and review some of the key changes to Canada’s tax code for 2024.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News