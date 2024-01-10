Snowstorm cuts power, closes schools in Quebec
Tens of thousands of homes are in the dark Wednesday morning after 15 cm of snow struck Quebec.
The Eastern Townships region is the hardest hit, with more than 29,000 homes without power.
Bas-Saint-Laurent and the Outaouais are a distant second and third, with 1,828 and 1,707 outages, respectively.
In Montreal, 259 customers have no electricity.
The city is no longer under a winter storm warning by Environment and Climate Change Canada as the snow and freezing rain turns to rain Wednesday morning.
Between 10 and 20 mm of rain is forecasted, and this messy mix of precipitation may cause difficult travel conditions during rush hour.
Drier weather is expected by Wednesday afternoon.
Temperatures are expected to dip Thursday and Friday, but another storm is expected Friday night into Saturday, with 15 to 20 cm of snow predicted to fall.
SCHOOL CLOSURES
The following schools are closed due to the weather:
- Arundel Elementary School
- Grenville Elementary School
- Joliette Elementary School
- Joliette High School
- Knowlton Academy
- Laurentia Elementary School
- Laurentian Elementary School
- Laurentian Regional High School
- Morin Heights Elementary School
- Peter Hall School
- Rawdon Elementary School
- Sainte-Agathe Academy
- Sainte-Adele Elementary School
- CDC Lachute
