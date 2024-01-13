MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Snowfall will resume in Montreal Saturday morning: Environment Canada

    A man walks along a street as light snow falls in Montreal, Sunday, November 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes A man walks along a street as light snow falls in Montreal, Sunday, November 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
    Montreal received a dusting of snow overnight Friday, and more snow is on the way, according to the latest forecast.

    Environment Canada says up to 15 centimetres could hit the ground Saturday morning, giving way to a mix of snow and rain in the afternoon.

    "Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations," the agency states.

    Strong winds and local blowing snow are expected.

    Meanwhile, central and eastern Quebec are bracing for a bigger dump of snow, with 20 to 30 cm in the cards for Quebec City and 25 to 40 centimetres in the Charlevoix region.  

    Storm surge and extreme snowfall hit Canada

    Another winter storm is spreading across Ontario and Quebec Friday evening through to Sunday, with heavy snowfall and extreme winds expected to produce road hazards and up to 30 centimetres of snow in some regions.

