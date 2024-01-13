Snowfall will resume in Montreal Saturday morning: Environment Canada

Montreal received a dusting of snow overnight Friday, and more snow is on the way, according to the latest forecast.

Environment Canada says up to 15 centimetres could hit the ground Saturday morning, giving way to a mix of snow and rain in the afternoon.

"Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations," the agency states.

Strong winds and local blowing snow are expected.

Meanwhile, central and eastern Quebec are bracing for a bigger dump of snow, with 20 to 30 cm in the cards for Quebec City and 25 to 40 centimetres in the Charlevoix region.