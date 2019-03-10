Featured Video
Snowfall warning over and above zero temperatures on the way
Published Sunday, March 10, 2019 8:29AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 10, 2019 4:46PM EDT
Despite the calendar having turned to March, it's clear that winter weather is still prevalent.
Over 15 centimetres of snow fell down on Sunday in Montreal.
Environment Canada had issued a warning to prepare people for the downfall.
Due to a spate of roof collapses this winter, Environment Canada also warned homeowners to clear snow from their roofs to avoid any potential damage.
"Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions," the statement said.
The snowfall is expected to be followed by freezing rain on Sunday evening.
Monday and Tuesday are expected to bring temperatures above zero degrees, with no precipitation anticipated.
