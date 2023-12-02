Snowfall warning issued for Montreal, southern Quebec

Environment Canada has issues a snowfall warning for many parts of southern Quebec, including the Montreal area.

The weather agency says 15 to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall between Sunday evening and Monday.

The following regions are affected by the warning:

Metro-Montreal-Laval

Laurentians

Vaudreuil - Soulanges - Huntingdon

Lanaudière

Eastern Townships

Mauricie

Drummondville - Bois-Francs

Lachute - Saint-Jérôme

Pontiac

Richelieu Valley - Saint-Hyacinthe

Upper Gatineau - Lièvre - Papineau

"Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas," the weather advisory warned. "Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions."