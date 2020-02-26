MONTREAL -- About 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is expected to fall over Greater Montreal starting Wednesday night, according to Environment Canada.

The agency issued a snowfall warning for the area on Wednesday, warning that conditions are expected to intensify on Thursday morning. "There may be a significant impact on rush hour traffic in urban areas," the warning read.

"Snow may be wet or mixed with rain overnight," the weather agency noted earlier. "Precipitation will change over to more sustained snow early Thursday morning."

Environment Canada is warning of poor travel conditions due to low visibility and rapidly accumulating snow on the roads.

"Consider modifying your travel plans," it stated. "Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult in some locations."

The agency says it is expecting there to be a significant impact on rush hour traffic.

STAYING SAFE IN THE WINTER

During snow and freezing rain, conditions can get slippery, so make sure to be careful when heading outside. Experts advise using traction aids such as crampons to avoid falling on slippery surfaces and injuring yourself.

Government officials also suggest not driving when freezing rain is in the forecast, unless absolutely necessary.

“Even a small amount of freezing rain can make roads extremely slippery,” officials say. “Wait several hours after freezing rain ends so that road maintenance crews have enough time to spread sand or salt on icy roads.”

If you do have to head somewhere, make sure to adjust your driving to the road conditions by slowing down and avoiding sudden manoeuvres.

"In the winter, the space between you and the vehicle in front of you should be greater [than in the summer]. In severe conditions, you should be able to count up to six seconds or more," CAA-Quebec explains. "The longer the following distance, the more time you will have to make the right decision in an emergency situation."

As always, make sure to clear your car of any ice and snow before driving.