Snowfall warning in effect for Montreal, parts of southwestern Quebec

    The calendar may say it’s April, but residents of southwestern Quebec are bracing for a snowstorm.

    Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued snowfall warnings for Montreal, areas south of the city towards the U.S. border, the Laurentians and the Eastern Townships.

    A Colorado low is moving into the province Wednesday.

    Montreal should see increasing clouds throughout the day, with rain beginning in the afternoon.

    As temperatures drop through the evening hours, rain is expected to switch to snow.

    Steady snow is expected through Thursday.

    Montreal could see between 15 and 20 centimetres of snow, while the Eastern Townships are bracing for 15 to 25 cm of accumulation.

    Light snow is expected to continue into Friday morning but may change to rain as temperatures climb above freezing.

    Rapid melting is expected as milder weather arrives for the weekend. Daytime highs could climb into the double digits by Sunday, and the trend is expected to continue next week.

    While it may not be welcomed, snow in April is not unusual.

    Montreal usually sees about 13 cm of snowfall throughout the month, and the city has been hit with massive storms in the past.

    The biggest one-day April snowfall was 33.9 cm on April 9, 2000.  

